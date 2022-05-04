APC expels ex- Enugu Chairman, 5 others

The All-Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled its former Enugu State Chairman, Mr Ben Nwoye for anti-party activities.



This is contained in a communique on Wednesday in Enugu at the end of the expanded meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), the Senatorial District Committee (SDC) and the 17 local government councils chairmen of the party.



The state APC Secretary, Mr Robert Ngwu, who read the communique to newsmen at the end of the meeting adding that five other members of the party were also expelled for anti-party activities.



“The APC in Enugu State has ratified the suspension of its former state chairman, Mr Ben Nwoye for engaging in anti-party activities which tend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful, and efficient organisation of the party.



“Nwoye conspired with some elements, to illegally break into the party’s store and unlawfully took away property and sensitive documents belonging to the party while under suspension from the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“All attempts to peacefully recover the property and documents were unsuccessful.



“Consequently, our legal team, given the critical requirements of the Electoral Law, has written to the National and Zonal EXCO to help the state chapter recover the party property.

“Subject to Article 21 (A), sub-sections (ii), (v), (vi), (vii), (ix), and (x) of its constitution, Mr Kingsley Uduji, Mr Joseph Orji, Mr Chidera Obed, Mr Ododoeze Ocho, and Mr Chukwudi Igwe are also hereby expelled from the party for filing court action without exhausting the avenues for redress as provided in the party Constitution,” Ngwu said.

He said that the affected members were previously under suspension.

Ngwu said that the expulsion was in line with the disciplinary action contained in Article 21(a) (x) which stipulated that anybody who filed action against the party should be expelled.(NAN)

