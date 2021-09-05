APC executives: Group holds parallel LG congress in Lagos

A dissatisfied group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, ‘Lagos 4Lagos Movement’, on Saturday, held a parallel local government at different locations in the state.

is coming as  the mainstream APC group,  led by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, held its in designated areas,  as spelt out by the  party’s Local Government committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC LGA congresses, held nationwide on Saturday.

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, led by Olajide Adediran, alleged impunity, imposition and marginalisation in the party for its action.

In Agege LGA,  the group  held its separately from the designated venue of the mainstream party in the state.

At the congress, 27 LG executives and three national delegates equally emerged,  with Mr Babatunde Odikunrin as Chairman, Mr Ogunleye Babatunde as Vice Chairman and 25  other  executives.

The names of the three national delegates elected by the group were Mr  Sunday Ajayi, Dr Kayode Opeifa, and Mr Afolabi Rasheed.

Speaking to newsmen after the congress, Ajayi,  Vice Chairman, Apex Committee of the  Lagos4 Lagos Group, said the group returning the party to the people.

Ajayi, who alleged impunity and imposition within the party, said the group had conducted its LGA as  directed by the national body of the party.

According to him, the group on Friday,  inaugurated all the ward executives that emerged in its camp, at  the July 31 ward congresses in the state.

Ajayi said  the group used the consensus method, according to the party guidelines, to elect its LGA officers across the 20 recognised LGAs in the state.

“Our executives are the legitimate executives  of the party in the state  today.  Lagos4Lagos Movement  is for everybody. We will run the party according to the wishes of members,” he said.

Reacting to the development,  Balogun said  he not aware of parallel congresses.

“It is news to me, am just hearing that. The reports got from those local governments are different from what you are saying.

“So, by tomorrow, if you call must have gotten enough information and will get back to you.

am not sure of the parallel congresses. can’t react to such news; want to confirm that,” the APC state caretaker chairman said.

In Ifako/Ijaiye LGA, the Balogun faction, held its at Ifako-Ijaiye Annex office,  popularly known as NRC building while the Lagos4Lagos Movement group camped at Ojokoro area of the council.

Each camp produced separate sets of 27 LG executives and three national delegates for the party in the council. (NAN)

