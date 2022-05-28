APC endorses Marafa as Zamfara central senatorial candidate

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Sen. Kabiru Marafa as the party’s candidate for Zamfara Central Senatorial in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

Announcing the result, the Panel Chairman for Zamfara Central Senatorial Primaries, Sola Olugbemiro, said Marafa as an unopposed aspirant scored a total votes of 215 from the four Local Government Areas: Gusau, Bungudu, Maru and Tsafe.

Olugbemiro said having Kabiru Marafa stand unopposed, the whole votes of the party’s delegates cast were declared for him as the candidate for Zamfara Central Senatorial zone.

He commended the conduct of the delegates and all party supporters for their orderly conduct during the exercise.

Marafa expressed appreciation to delegates and party supporters for considering him worthy of representing them.

He promised to contribute his quota to the state’s development if finally given the mandate to represent the state in the red chamber.

Marafa said he would liaise with other members from both the red and green chambers to sponsor bills that would address the humanitarian emergency in the state. (NAN)

