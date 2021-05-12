The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo has felicitated with Muslims in the state as they commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This is contained in a statement in Benin on Wednesday, by Mr Victor Osehobo, Assistant state Publicity Secretary of the party.

According to Osehobo, Col. David Imuse (rtd), Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, while felicitating with Muslims, also congratulated them on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

He urged them to continue on the path of spirituality, mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

He noted that the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri, observed in accordance with the Islamic injunctions, is very significant to Muslims and marks the end of one month of abstinence from worldly pleasures with fasting and prayers.

“For Muslims, the Eid-el-Fitri celebration is very unique. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal following 30 days of fasting and other religious acts.

“Ramadan is a period that you deny yourselves the worldly pleasures, turned to your creator for total cleansing and upheld other religious values.

“Such values are the reaffirmation of your duty to love one another, and your fellow human being, helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude, showing compassion and generosity, among other good deeds that guide your Islamic faith,” he said.

The APC chairman therefore urged Muslims to continue on the path of spirituality, good neighborliness, mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among all Edo people while putting the interest of others above self.

He reminded them of the new reality caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, saying they should be cautious and celebrate moderately and in strict observance of the National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) COVID-19 rules. (NAN)

