APC donates cash, gifts to orphanages, elderly homes in Port Harcourt

The Rivers Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated N1.5million and gifts for the upkeep of inmates in some orphanages and elderly homes in Port Harcourt.

Mr Tony Okocha, the state APC Chairman Caretaker Committee, presented the items during a visit to the new generation vision orphanage and charity home in Elelenwo.



Okocha, accompanied by some party faithful, also presented gifts to the inmates.

He said that the visit was aimed at touching the lives of the inmates in line with the Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the visit was to also show that the APC leadership cared about the less privileged in the society.



He prayed that the food items would be water and blood that would give good health in the body system of the elderly and the orphans.

Okocha also said that some bags of rice were also shared to the members of the party in 319 wards of the state.



He called on corporate bodies, organisations, companies and wealthy Nigerians to extend their goods will to the less privileged in the society.

Mrs Pauline Okorie, who assisted the Rev. Sister in charge of the home of the elderly, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bags of rice, cartons of noodles, drinking water, toiletries and cash were donated during the visit.(NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu

