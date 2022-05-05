APC distributes 300 motorcycles to ward chairmen in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, has distributed over 300 motorcycles to ward chairmen of the party in the state.



Presenting the motorcycles to the beneficiaries in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, said the motorcycles were procured through personal donations by top ranking members of the party.



“Each of the 225 ward chairmen and other 75 important ward members of the APC took possession of the new high performance motorcycle for campaign activities preparatory to the 2023 general elections.



“The motorcycles were presented to the beneficiaries solely for campaign purposes to all nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.



Kana-Zuru warned the beneficiaries against selling the motorcycles for personal gains.



Earlier, the APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Kebbi North, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, thanked all APC members for their support and prompt response to party issues.



Also speaking, the Chairman, APC Elders’ Forum, Alhaji Sani Hukuma-Zauro, reaffirmed unflinching support to the administration of Gov. Atiku Bagudu. (NAN)

