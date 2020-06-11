APC distances self from attempt to appeal judgment on Rivers chapter

Share the news













The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is currently studying the judgment of the Rivers state High Court which confirmed Igo Aguma, as the Caretaker Committee Chairman which has all Statutory members of the state Executive Committee in Rivers state as members.

In a statement, the APC National Vice Chairman South South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta says the National Working Committee has not decided whether to appeal the said judgement or not.

According to him, it is the prerogative of the National Working Committee of the APC to decide on the next line of action as it concerns the said judgment, after critical analysis of all sides.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) therefore distances itself from any individual or group of purporting to appeal the said judgment.

The APC calls on all the parties involved in the matter to maintain a high sense of responsibility while awaiting further clarifications by the National Working Committee.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers state says it has not authorized anybody or group to file any appeal against the judgement of the Rivers state High Court which affirmed Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma as the Caretaker Committee Chairman which has all Statutory members of the state Executive Committee in Rivers state as members.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma, explains that the national working Committee of the APC has not authorised anyone to appeal the judgement.

According to the statement, the national working Committee of the APC has not taken any decision whether or not to Appeal the judgement of the Court on the issue and describes those purportedly moving to appeal the judgement as impostors and impersonators.

The general public, APC members and all relevant institutions are advised to disregard what the party refers to as desperate moves by some individuals seeking to mislead the public and party members.

The Rivers state High Court on the 9th of June, 2020 affirmed Igo Aguma and all members of the his APC state Executive Committee in Rivers state as members as authentic.

Related