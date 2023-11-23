APC dissolves Rivers EXCO, appoints 7-member Caretaker Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday in Abuja, dissolved the party’s Rivers Executives at all levels.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the NWC’s meeting.

Morka said the party’s NWC also appointed a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the APC’s affairs in Rivers for the next six months.

He said Chief Tony Okocha would serve as the committee’s chairman and Chief Eric Nwibani as its Secretary.

Other members of the committee he said, were, Mr Chibuike Ikenga, Mr Stephen Abolo, Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi.

Morka said the caretaker committee was mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all APC members in the state.

He said the committee was also subjected to the directives of the NWC and entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new executive committees for the party at various levels in Rivers.

This, he said, was from the ward to the state, adding that the committee would be inaugurated on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at the party’s national secretariat.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

(NAN)

