APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara

July 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The All Progressive (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECPC) has dissolved the party’s executives .


Sen. John Akpanuodedehe, National of the CECPC, announced the dissolution in a letter dated July 9, 2021 and addressed to the dissolved Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman.


The letter a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Gusau, said the dissolution was with immediate effect.


“I write to please inform you that following recent development within the party in the state, the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECPC) has approved the dissolution of all the leadership organs of the party in the state (ward, local government and state executives).


“This development is with immediate effect,” the letter read in part.


It further said that a three man caretaker committee has been constituted to run the affairs of the party in the state.


The new consituted caretaker committee has Sen. Hassan Mohammed as Chairman with former , Alhaji Muntari Anka as Deputy Chairman while Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, former to the State Government, would served as member/.


The CECPC extended appreciation to the dissolved executives and urged them to give necessary support to the new leadership of the party in the state.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the change in leadership followed the defection of . Bello Matawalle from the PDP to the APC.


Matawalle was received the APC on June 29, by his Yobe counterpart and Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala-Buni.


Matawalle was also declared the party’s leader in the state as enshrined in the APC constitution. (NAN)

