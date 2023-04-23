APC dissolves campaign council ahead May 29 inauguration

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC has been dissolved to retune members for the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council which was set up in September 2022, has Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as its Director-General and Rep. James Faleke as Secretary.

The dissolution is contained in a statement jointly signed by Lalong and Faleke, and Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications and tweeted early Sunday morning.

“Our great party, APC has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated in September 2022 to prosecute the 2023 presidential election.

“With the campaign council, the party witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora were also moblised toward securing majority votes for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

“The journey has been worthy while with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members, particularly the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates,” it said.

The party expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign.

It said the council could not have achieved the level of success without Buhari’s single-mindedness, commitment and forthrightness.

“We have concluded that it is in the best interest of the party and the stakeholders for us to dissolve the council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune members toward the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The process of transitioning into a new era of a ‘Renewed Hope’ is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in,” it said.

It thanked members of the council for their support, dedication, and hard work, adding that democracy was stronger when all participate in the political process with a patriotic spirit. (NAN)