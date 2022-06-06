APC: Disquiet as Adamu announces Ahmad Lawan as consensus candidate

APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has announced that Senate President Ahmad Lawan, would be the the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

He made the announcement which has now become controversial during a meeting of the NWC in Abuja on Monday.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Adamu’s announcement has caused some disquiet as President Muhammadu Buhari has had to swiftly issue a statement insisting that he has not endorsed any candidate.

Reports also indicated that some NWC members believed that what Adamu said was his personal choice and not the position of the NWC.

Newsdiaryonline further reports that Northern APC state Governors who had earlier said power should shift to the south are equally opposed to Adamu’s latest announcement.

