APC disqualification: Obaseki consulting widely, briefs public soon – Official

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is unfazed by his disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for the party’s primary election, even as stakeholders in Edo State have rallied behind his unflinching resolve to fight off those angling to plunder the state’s treasury.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said, “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki sincerely appreciates Edo people, Nigerians and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, for the outpouring of goodwill and solidarity since the announcement of his unjust disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee from the Edo governorship primary election. He thanks them for keeping the faith.

“We are consulting widely with party leaders and members in the state and other stakeholders and we shall soon brief the public on the next steps we are taking, going forward.”

He noted that the governor’s insistence not to appeal his disqualification is informed by his stance not to kowtow to the wishes of a handful of politicians, who do not have the interest of the people at heart.

According to him, “The governor is unfazed, even as he would soon announce his next line of action. But at the moment, Edo people and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are solidly standing behind the governor. They have declared unflinching support for him and the ideals he stands for.

“The market women, labour unions, clerics, women groups, the elderly, artisan groups, youths, among others, are strongly in support of the governor’s ambition and his stance to keep the state’s treasury sealed from those who have now resorted to disqualifying him from running under the APC in the gubernatorial elections because of their selfish interests. But Governor Obaseki remains undaunted and unperturbed.

“For Obaseki, it is Edo people or nothing. This is why he has remained in this battle thus far. Among many other reasons, each of the groups that form the governor’s support base have benefitted from Governor Obaseki’s stance against thuggery and extortion. The governor has enthroned probity and accountability in governance. For labour unions, regular salaries, clearing of over 20 months pension arrears and providing a conducive work environment is what is gearing them to support the governor. The pensioners are fully in support of his policies. The governor has not only cleared pension arrears accrued since 1999, but would soon commence the payment of gratuities.”

He added that the governor’s loyalty lies with Edo people, adding “The governor’s loyalty rests with Edo people. He would not trade them away to those who have decided to become godfathers and waging a war of impunity to subjugate the people.”

