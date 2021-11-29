APC disowns Progressive Youth Movement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself from a group called Progressive Youth Movement, saying it was alien to the party.



Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.



“We have recieved several enquiries from the media and concerned APC members on the felonious activities of a purported group parading itself as Progressive Youth Movement.



“The purported group and membership are unknown to the party, its structure or as a registered support group.



“Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them,” the APC scribe said.



He described as laughable the attempt by the group to usurp the leadership of the APC by claiming to have disolved the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.



Akpanudoedehe stressed that relevant security bodies must check and address the unscrupulous activities of the group, adding that the attention the purported group sought, would not be given to it by the party.



He advised the general public to disregard the group, saying that its members were not registered members of the APC.



He added that members of the group were being used by opposition elements and fifth columnists to cause confusion in the party.



“As widely reported, the successful meeting between the APC leadership, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and President Muhammadu Buhari produced February 2022 as the time frame for the party’s National Convention.



“Our focus now is preparing the ground for a rancour-free excercise,“ he said.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...