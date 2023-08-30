APC disowns National Campaign Council lists for Bayesal, Imo and Kogi Governorship elections

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from a purported national campaign council lists for Nov. 11, 2023 governorship elections for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the lists being circulated did not originate from the party and should therefore be disregarded.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a national campaign council lists for the Nov. 11, governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media.

“The lists are not official documents of the party and should be disregarded,” Morka said.(NAN)

