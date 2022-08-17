APC disowns its purported Bauchi Youth Vanguard

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned a group –the Bauchi APC Youth Vanguard, describing it as an appendage of an opposition party aimed at attacking its Bauchi governorship candidate.

Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Ahead of 2023 governorship election in Bauchi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set its hirelings on the prowl masquerading as an APC support group.

“Spreading hate and deception against the APC and its governorship flag bearer in the state, under thin and false cover as APC Youth Vanguard.

“To be clear, the purported ‘APC group’ is a phoney, unknown and bearing no affiliation, whatsoever, with our party or its registered support groups,” Morka said.

He said the group had launched calumnious attacks, including a spurious petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the governorship candidate, retired Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique.

He said that the group also attacked Sadique’s wife, who doubles as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar.

“A petition authored by one Mohammed Dikko on behalf of the group made bogus and unsubstantiated allegation of a plot by the APC candidate to engage in acts of electoral impropriety.

“The PDP has every reason to be anxious and jittery about its rather bleak prospects in the 2023 Bauchi State governorship election because of the dismal performance of the administration.

“The good people of Bauchi State will cajole by the PDP’s lies and deception however packaged or delivered,” he said. (NAN)

