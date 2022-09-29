APC disowns Adamu’s purported letter on campaign council

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has disowned a letter purportedly written by the National chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, expressing dissatisfaction with the composition of the party’s campaign council.

Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The social media has been awash with a letter purportedly written to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by Adamu expressing dissatisfaction with the composition of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

But Morka said the letter was fake.

“To be clear, the draft letter did not emanate from the party, an unsigned letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman of our party and our presidential candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels.

“They enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the party and our presidential campaign.

“As such, an unsigned draft letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the party and the PCC,” he said.

Morka said that the party would not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors who waited gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the party and its PCC.

“We stand united, as a party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election,” he said.(NAN)

