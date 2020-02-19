APC disassociates self from protest at Supreme Court justice’s residence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the protest at the Abuja residence of a Justice of Supreme Court, Mrs Mary Odili.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, who said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said that some protesters who identified themselves as “APC supporters” were sponsored by the opposition party.

Nabena also described the protest as a ploy to portray Bayelsa APC governorship candidate, Mr David Lyon and his supporters in bad light.

He called on the judiciary to ignore the opposition party’s antics.

“We call on the judiciary to ignore the opposition party’s antics and always side with the will of the people and rule of law in all matters,” he said.

According to him, in recent time, the opposition party has been protesting from one Embassy to another just to blackmail the judiciary.

“The APC national leadership is already pursuing all legal avenues to contest the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Duoye Diri as Bayelsa Governor.

“Also, our leaders have already told our supporters to avoid violent confrontations while legal avenues are sort to review INEC’s unconstitutional decision.

“Our people have listened and are confident that our judicial system will ensure justice,” Nabena said. (NAN)