APC Directors seek SGF’s intervention over annual leave controversy

National Directors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have appealed to the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, to intervene for amicable resolution of the issue of their compulsory annual leave.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Directors made their appeal known in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director of Administration, Abubakar Sulaiman, Director of Finance, and Salisu Saleh Na’inna, Director of Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

The Group decried the fact that since the expiration of their compulsory annual leave and the directive that they should wait for further instruction on their resumption, they are yet to be recalled.

They therefore called on the SGF to intervene and cause a fair and just treatment.

They stated,”The Secretary to the Government of the Federation may refer to the audience you granted to representatives of the National Directors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the briefing on our plight.

“In the briefing, Your Excellency was informed that the six National Directors and Head of Legal were issued with letters on April 22, 2022, directing us to go on one month’s annual leave. We duly proceeded as directed and on the expiry of the leave on May 23, 2022, we reported to the National Secretary and informed him that the leave has expired and that we are back to work.

“The National Secretary said he would inform the then National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and we should wait for further instructions. Since then, we have not been recalled; and the Secretary has not clarified our status despite requests to do so. Meanwhile, the management of the Party paid us three-month salary arrears for May, June and July 2022. Our salaries have been stopped since August 2022 even though none of us was served with a severance letter.

“As requested at paragraph 6 in our letter to the SGF dated 21st July, 2022 (photocopy attached), should it be that our services are no longer required by the APC, it is only appropriate to inform us officially and our outstanding salaries and accrued benefits be paid in line with the APC Staff Condition of Service.

“Our previous correspondences on the matter to the former National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the current National Chairman, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje are attached, please.

“As a fair-minded leader whom we hold in the highest esteem, we hereby appeal to Your Excellency to intervene and cause a fair and just treatment for us as loyal members of the APC who also served with total commitment when it faced challenges and in triumph.”





