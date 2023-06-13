APC diaspora seeks Tinubu’s support for diaspora voting bill

By Victor Adeoti

The Committee of Diaspora Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has solicited the support of President Bola Tinubu for the Diaspora Voting Bill at the National Assembly.

The committee made the appeal in a statement jointly signed by Prof. Adesegun Labinjo and Mr Bola Babarinde, its Chairman and General Secretary respectively, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

It stated that the bill was voted against on the floor of the House “due to what appeared to be the lack of interest from the Presidency at that time.”

The committee said the bill was championed by Prince Ade Omole of APC UK, with the support of Labinjo and Babarinde of the U.S. and South African chapters respectively.

“We are of the opinion that with President Tinubu and the Chief Of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who were formerly in diaspora, the job of diaspora voting would be easier to achieve this time around.

“We hereby implore these two patriotic Nigerians just appointed to these prominent positions to use their good offices to champion the relevance of Nigerian citizens living outside the borders of our great country.

“We are interested in contributing our quotas, and by encouraging us we can offer great value to this administration as partners in progress,” it said.

According to the committee, Nigerians in the diaspora with experience in advanced economies across the world are ready and willing to contribute their quota, through technical expertise and advice for the success of the Tinubu’s administration.

The committee said it was poised to do everything possible to ensure that the president Tinubu delivered on his campaign promises.

It commended the appointment of Sen. George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, noting that his performance and experience as a former minister and governor would be brought to bear in his new role.

The committee also congratulated Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President, noting that he served meritoriously as the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and later as the Speaker.

The committee said that Gbajabiamila’s leadership style contributed to the harmony between the executive and legislative arms of government, especially while debating and passing bills that advanced the nation building more than ever before.

It said that the chief of staff to the president was a strong supporter of Nigerians in diaspora, especially through his great engagement with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the support he gave the Diaspora Voting Bill.

The committee described Gbajabiamila and Akume as resourceful and experienced personalities with the capacity to help the president steer the ship of the country into greatness as promised in the Renewed Hope agenda.

“Your appointments signify the beginning of great things to come for our great country as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“While your experience as former federal legislators and astute national politicians shows that you are tailor-made for this job,” the committee stated. (NAN)

