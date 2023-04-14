APC Diaspora returns N2.4m undisbursed campaign fund

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Diaspora, Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has returned N2.4million unspent campaign allowance for the 2023 general election.



Ms Ifeoma Nwankwo, the Secretary, APC PCC Diaspora Directorate, said this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.



“Importantly, the Diaspora Directorate received only N10 million during the campaign phase.



“The sum was allocated for Diaspora Directorate members’ transportation, but only N7.6 million was disbursed while the balance has been refunded accordingly,” she said.



She thanked the leadership of the APC PCC for the opportunity to serve the party and country generally.(NAN)