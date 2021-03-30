The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Diaspora have demanded full Zonal Caucus Level Recognition, equivalent to that of geo political zones in Nigeria, to its diaspora chapters in the party’s Constitution.

The demand was part of submissions by the APC Diaspora Chairmen Forum to the ongoing party’s constitution review, submitted to the Review Committee of the party.

A statement on Tuesday, signed by Mr Lawal Ayoola, Secretary General of the Forum and Chairman, APC Scandinavia, said that the submission was sent to the constitution review committee in Abuja on Monday.

In a copy of the submission made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, the forum noted that giving zonal recognition to the diaspora chapters would allow for an officially recognised organ with elected officials to coordinate the chapters.

“As each country chapter has traditionally been accorded state level status ,we request that the Diaspora be fully accorded a zonal caucus level recognition equivalent to that of geo political zone in Nigeria,” it said.

The forum said that they wanted the party ‘s constitution to allow for the Diaspora chapters, as a unit, to be represented in the National Executive Committee of the APC.

“We want the constitution to equate and place the diaspora chapters, as a unit, in each country at par with and of equivalent status with a State Chapter in Nigeria.

“That the constitution should also allow for the diaspora chapters, as a unit, to be represented in the National Working Committee of the APC,” it said.

It also requested for provisions in the APC constitution to allow duly accredited and eligible diaspora members to aspire to stand for election without further requirement of endorsement by a ward or state branch chairman in Nigeria.

“Our membership of the party in Diaspora should be enough, without the need to be made to feel that we have to register twice in the party (in our countries of abode and back in state in Nigeria),” the chairmen said.

The submission was endorsed by Dr Phillip Ideawor (Forum Chairman/ Chairman UK), Ayoola (Scandinavia), Mr Stephen Tella (Chairman, APC Spain) , Prof. Adesegun Labinjo (Chairman, APC U.S.), Mr Charles Micheletti (Chairman, APC Ghana) and Barr Adefioye Hammed (Chairman, APC Ireland).

Others were, Mr Olalekan Ogunwede (Chairman, APC Germany), Mr Olanrewaju Balogun (Chairman, APC France), Mr Elias Ebone (Chairman, APC Canada), Prince Chima Ibezim (Chairman, Italy), Mr Tony Isama (Emeritus Chairman), Mr Bola Babarinde ( Chairman, South Africa), Mr David Abraham ( Chairman, South Korea) and Mr Agbaakin Olatoye Rasaq ( APC, Gambia).

