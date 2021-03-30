APC Diaspora members demand zonal level recognition of chapter in party’s constitution

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Diaspora demanded full Zonal Caucus Level Recognition, equivalent to that of geo political zones in Nigeria, to its diaspora chapters in the party’s Constitution.

The demand was part of submissions by the APC Diaspora Chairmen Forum to the ongoing party’s constitution review, submitted to the Review of the party.

A statement on Tuesday,  signed by  Mr Lawal Ayoola, Secretary General of the Forum and Chairman, APC Scandinavia, said that the submission was sent to the constitution review in Abuja on .

In a copy of the submission made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, the forum noted that giving zonal recognition to the diaspora chapters would allow for an officially recognised organ with elected officials to coordinate the chapters.

“As each chapter has traditionally been accorded state level status ,we request that the Diaspora be accorded a zonal caucus level recognition equivalent to that of geo political zone in Nigeria,” it said.

The forum said that they wanted the party ‘s constitution to allow Diaspora chapters, as a unit, to be represented in the National Executive of the APC.

“We the constitution to equate and place the diaspora chapters, as a unit, in each at par with and of equivalent status with a State Chapter in Nigeria.

“That the constitution also allow diaspora chapters, as a unit, to be represented in the National Working Committee of the APC,” it said.

It also requested for provisions in the APC constitution to allow duly accredited and eligible diaspora members to aspire to stand for election without further requirement of endorsement by a ward or state branch chairman in Nigeria.

“Our membership of the party in Diaspora be enough, without the need to be made to feel that we to register twice in the party (in our countries of abode and back in state in Nigeria),” the chairmen said.

The submission was endorsed by Dr Phillip Ideawor (Forum Chairman/ Chairman UK),  Ayoola (Scandinavia),  Mr Stephen Tella (Chairman, APC Spain) , Prof. Adesegun Labinjo (Chairman, APC U.S.),  Mr Charles Micheletti (Chairman, APC Ghana) and Barr Adefioye Hammed (Chairman, APC Ireland).

Others were, Mr Olalekan Ogunwede (Chairman, APC Germany), Mr Olanrewaju Balogun (Chairman, APC France),  Mr Elias Ebone (Chairman, APC Canada),  Prince Chima Ibezim (Chairman, Italy), Mr Tony Isama (Emeritus Chairman),  Mr Bola Babarinde ( Chairman, South Africa),  Mr David Abraham ( Chairman, ) and Mr Agbaakin Olatoye Rasaq ( APC, Gambia).
(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,