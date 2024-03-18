APC diaspora leaders hail FG’s passport initiative

The All Progressives Congress Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) has applauded the Federal Government for removing bottlenecks in the international passports application process.

The APC-CDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Elas Abone, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Abone said that President Bola Tinubu deserved huge commendation for spearheading an initiative that enables Nigerians living abroad to apply for their Nigerian international passports from the comfort of their homes.

Abone said: “This landmark decision not only streamlines the passport application process but also underscores the government’s commitment to serving its citizens both at home and abroad.

“The committee acknowledges the significance of this progressive step in fostering closer ties between the Nigerian diaspora and their homeland.

“By facilitating easier access to passports, the government is empowering Nigerians in the diaspora to maintain their connection with their roots, contribute to national development, and participate in the democratic processes of the nation.”

He described the passport initiative as commendable.

Abone said that the committee also underscored the urgent need for the government to address the prevailing economic challenges facing the nation.

“The high cost of living, inflationary pressures, and unfavourable exchange rates have significantly impacted the importation of goods by Nigerians in the diaspora, thereby hampering their ability to support the Nigerian economy through remittances.

“The current economic situation has not only posed hardships for Nigerians at home but has also affected the livelihoods of those in the diaspora.

“As staunch advocates for the welfare and prosperity of all Nigerians, the committee calls upon the government to implement decisive measures to mitigate these economic challenges.

“Addressing inflationary pressures, stabilising exchange rates, and implementing policies to stimulate economic growth are imperative steps towards fostering a conducive environment for sustainable development and prosperity,” he said.

He, however, reiterated the diaspora leaders unwavering support to the federal government’s initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of Nigerians, both within the country and abroad.

According to him, by prioritising the needs of the diaspora community and taking decisive action to address economic challenges, the government has demonstrated its commitment to inclusive governance and national development. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye