APC diaspora congratulates Ododo, Uzodinma, says Kogi, Imo in safe hands

The APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) on Friday congratulated Kogi Gov-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo and Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo for his reelection at the Nov. 11 off-cycle governorship elections.

The APC-CDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Elas Abone, in a statement in Lagos, said that the diaspora chapter’s leaders expressed delight with APC’s victory in the two out of the three states where elections were conducted.

According to him, both Kogi and Imo are in safe hands with the victory of Ododo in Kogi and the reelection of Uzodinma in Imo.

Abone said: “We express heartfelt felicitations to Gov-elect Usman Ododo for emerging as the APC candidate and winning the gubernatorial elections in Kogi.

“The CDC commended Ododo’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to the party’s principles, believing that under his guidance, Kogi will witness continued progress and development.

“We likewise express heartfelt felicitations to Gov. Hope Uzodinma for securing the APC governorship candidacy in Imo and winning a second term in office.

“Recognising Uzodinma’s unwavering dedication to the people of Imo and the party’s ideals, the CDC expressed confidence that the state will experience further growth and prosperity under his leadership.”

Abone said that the APC-CDC chairmen emphasised the importance of unity within the party and urged all members to rally behind Ododo and Uzodinma.

He said that this had become imperative to ensure a resounding victory for APC in the future elections.

Abone said that the diaspora chairmen highlighted the need for continued collaboration and support from the diaspora community to strengthen the APC.

He said that this would contribute to the positive transformation of Kogi and Imo.

According to Abone, the victories of Gov-elect Usman Ododo of Kogi and Uzodinma of Imo reflect the confidence that people have in their leadership abilities.

We, as the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, stand united in our support for these esteemed leaders and remain committed to promoting the values of the party both at home and abroad.

“We are looking forward to witnessing the positive impact Ododo and Uzodinma will make in their respective states.

“The committee pledges its continued efforts to strengthen the diaspora connection with the party,” Abone said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that APC’s Ododo and Uzodinma emerged winners in the off-cycle governorship elections on Nov. 11 in Kogi and Imo. (NAN)

