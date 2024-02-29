APC diaspora chieftain hails Tinubu’s reforms, bold leadership

A former APC Chairman in Scandinavia, Mr Odunewu-Lawal Ayoola, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his bold and progressive leadership and initiatives since assumption of office.

Ayoola gave the commendation in a statement made available on Thursday in Lagos.

Ayoola described some of the President’s decisions as historic and crucial to reshape the future of the nation.

He said: “The President’s visionary leadership and approval of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at driving socio-economic growth and improving the lives of all Nigerians are truly

commendable.

“The approval of the construction of the Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway is a significant step toward enhancing connectivity and fostering economic prosperity across regions.

“The immediate commencement of social security payments to vulnerable households, with a focus on inclusivity by extending support to graduates from NCE and upwards, demonstrates President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the most marginalised segments of our society.”

Ayoola added that the establishment of a Consumer Credit Scheme also underscores Tinubu’s dedication to empowering citizens with financial opportunities and driving entrepreneurship as well as economic growth.

According to him, the implementation of the recommendations of the Steve Oronsaye’s White Paper also reflects a bold move toward enhancing efficiency in the federal service and reducing the cost of governance.

“In the face of current economic challenges, President Tinubu’s administration has set an ambitious agenda for reform.

“The decisions made underscore his steadfast commitment to building a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria for all.

“The implementation of these measures will undoubtedly lay the foundation for a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“As Nigeria embarks on this transformative journey, let us rally behind President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and work together, irrespective of our political affiliation and ethnicity, to realise the full potential of our great nation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu has embarked on several reforms to reposition the country since his assumption of office on May 29, 2023. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye