APC deputy national chairman congratulates  Uzodimma over election victory

By Stanley Nwanosike —- 08055823260

Enugu, Nov. 12, 2023 (NAN) Chief Emma Eneukwu, the Deputy National Chairman, South, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo over his victory at the just-concluded governorship election.

Uzodimma (APC), in a governorship election held on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Imo, won with a monumental 540,308 votes to dwarf the votes of other political party candidates that contested in the election, as announced by INEC on Sunday.

In a congratulatory message in Enugu on Sunday, Eneukwu expressed admiration for Uzodimma’s steadfast commitment, while acknowledging the confidence placed on his leadership by the discerning electorate of Imo.

He lauded the pivotal role played by influential leaders within the APC, particularly those with significant influence nationwide and notably in Southern Nigeria, in ensuring the unequivocal success of the party in the crucial election.

The deputy national chairman, however, urged those who did not emerge victorious to gracefully align with Uzodimma’s transformative agenda.

According to him, the call is for collective efforts towards a harmonious symphony, resonating across the political spectrum to ensure advancement of Imo and for all to contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

He said that it was only collective positive efforts that would move Imo forward; as Uzodimma would engender disruptive innovation and transformation in the state.

Quoting Proverbs 16:3; Eneukwu invoked divine guidance for Uzodimma’s stewardship, wishing for an era marked by prosperity, unity and progress for Imo.

Eneukwu added that “this congratulatory message sets the tone for a future of progress and collective achievements under the APC’s banner both in Imo State and the entire nation.” (NAN)

