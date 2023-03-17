APC denies zoning key positions of 10th National Assembly

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has yet to take decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th National Assembly as speculated in the social media.



Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly.



“The report is false and misleading, and should be disregarded in its entirety.The party has not made any decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly,” Morka said.



He said that as soon as a decision was made on zoning, it would be made public through the party’s official communications channel.(NAN)