APC denies reports on appointment of NASS principal officers

#TrackNigeria: The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as false reports that appointment of the remaining principal officers of the National Assembly (NASS) had been made.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement Sunday said “the report is false and should be disregarded.

“In arriving at party decisions and indeed in all our activities, we have always been transparent, ensuring the best democratic principles are adhered to in whatever steps we take.”

He stated however that consultations were ongoing, the decision of which would be formally announced.

“With the prevalence of fake news, we urge the media to always wait for and rely on official statements from the party other than unofficial sources. The media should please take due note of this on future issues that involve our party,” Issa-Onilu stated.

