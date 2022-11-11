APC denies involvement in nullification of Zamfara PDP governorship primaries

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has no hand in the nullification of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau on Tuesday nullified the primaries held on Sept. 23 that produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare as PDP governorship candidate in the state.

The same court had earlier on Sept 16, nullified the first exercise, following alleged irregularities in the governorship primaries conducted on May 25.According to Idris, the court cancelled the first and second governorship primary elections in the state for violating the 2022 Electoral Act as Amended and the Constitution of the party.Idris said:

“The APC closely watched the scenario until the court finally ruled that the primary election has been nullified and the party should not present any candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.“The PDP accused the court which is a Federal Government institution and both the APC and Zamfara government for its misery.”According to him, the most disheartening was the reference to the APC as being behind an internal matter of the PDP and also the underlying attack on the APC.

He cautioned PDP against such unwholesome statements against APC, adding that the party will not condone such in the future.“The PDP should go home and lick its wounds or take further legal action against its members that went to court seeking redress and stop joining issues with the APC.

“The APC under the able leadership of Gov. Matawalle had continued to enjoy patronage from the electorate in the state especially from the PDP members that have been defecting to the APC in their thousands including its leaders”, he added. (NAN)

