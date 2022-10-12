APC denies alleged plans to stop electronic transmission of results

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has denied allegations that the Federal Government is putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)to stop electronic transmission of election results in 2023.



Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, Director of Special Media Project, Operations and New Media of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said this when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.



He spoke at the end of a meeting between the PCC, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).



The opposition had also accused the Federal Government of putting pressure on INEC to deactivate the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS)from its server ahead of the elections.



But Fani-Kayode said it was untrue.

“The answer to that is absolute nonsense. It’s what you call poppycock, and these are the words of a drowning party, spoken by a drowning man with a drowning candidate.



“There is nothing like that, we are above board, we are serious about what we are trying to do, we are going to achieve our objective, we are going to win this election fair and square.



“They are the ones that have lost five governors, they are the ones that can’t get their party leaders to come to their rallies at their presidential inauguration.



“We don’t have that challenge, we are working slowly but surely, as one together, everybody is coming together and I am very proud to be part of this,” he said.



Fani-Kayode said that the meeting which also had the four media directorates of the PCC in attendance, clarified all pending issues concerning the commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign.



He added that the party and the PCC was working in unity with the objective of winning the 2023 presidential election with a land slide, saying that the APC was not in a rush to commence campaigns.



“We have a very strong team, very strong candidate, very strong governors, very strong party input and leadership and that PCC is waxing strong,”he said.



Mr Festus Keyamo, also a spokesman of the APC PCC while reacting to the allegation, said there had been absolutely no occasion that the party either by its National Working Committee (NWC) or any of its level of leadership put any kind of pressure on INEC.



He said the allegation was being peddled by those who were sensing defeat in the 2023 general election.



“The are already looking for reasons for that defeat, that is one of the reasons they are trying to generate to accommodate their defeat, because they know that their defeat is eminent,” he stressed (NAN)

