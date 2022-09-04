APC Delta South Senate’s candidate, appoints Omatsoguwa as Chairman of campaign Organisation

By Edeki IgafeMr Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (JOT), the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta South Senate Seat at the National Assembly, has appointed Mr Evans Omatsoguwa as the Chairman of his campaign organisation.



Thomas said this in a statement he personally signed on Sunday in Warri.



The former chairman, Delta Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) also appointed Mr Saturday Timinimi as Co-Chairman of the organisation, while Mr Michael Seikegba would serve Director -General).



He also appointed Mr Benjamin Essien as Deputy Director-General of the organisation among others.



“My fellow members of the APC family, Delta South Senatorial District, after series of meetings, wide consultations and a painstaking selection process as the APC senatorial candidate for the 2023 elections.



“I am happy to announce the above persons to lead us in the campaign for the Delta South Senatorial District.



“Let me once again thank all the leaders, the APC local government party chairmen and members of the enlarged campaign committee, for their invaluable services support and encouragement thus far,” he said.



Thomas urged all APC members and his supporters to rally round leaders of the campaign organisation to enable them to deliver 5/5 for all APC candidates.



He urged the appointed leaders of the campaign organisation to justify the confidence repose on them by ensuring victory for APC in 2023 general elections. (NAN)

