APC delegates’ election successful in Lagos – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described Wednesday’s night delegates election in the state as successful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ruling party conducted the special congresses to choose party officers, who would vote at the forthcoming primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party’s Acting Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Yesiru Karamo, told NAN on Thursday that the special congress conducted in all the 245 wards of the state was rancour free and credible.

“The congress went smoothly. There was no rancour or trouble anywhere. We can describe it as a successful delegates’ congresses. There was no problem at all.

“We have elected the state delegates and the Local Government Area (LGA) delegates across the 245 wards in the state,” Karamo said.

According to him, the special congress produced five state delegates from each of the 245 wards, comprising three men and two women.

He noted that the congress also produced five LGA delegates, comprising also three males and two females.

On the national delegates, Karamo said that the congress committee that conducted the election noted that the tenure of the national delegates that participated in the recent APC national convention in Abuja had not expired.

Karamo noted that the Congress Committee sent from the APC national headquarters was led by a former federal lawmaker, Mr Zacchaeus Adelabu.

He said that the exercise was monitored by the committee and conducted in accordance with the party’s guidelines.

The ruling party has rescheduled its Governorship and House of Representatives’ primaries for May 26.

Similarly, the Senate and House of Assembly primaries would now hold on May 27. (NAN)

