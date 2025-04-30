 APC defections set to sweep S’West — Party stalwart 

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Oyo State, Chief Kunle Adelakun, says a wave of defections into the party will soon sweep the South-West.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Adelakun, son of the late Ibadan political figure, Alh, Busari Adelakun, popularly known as ‘Eruobodo’, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He praised Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori and ex-Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta for defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Adelakun described the defection of the entire PDP structure in Delta State to APC as both “right” and “timely” for national political realignment.

He said many PDP stalwarts in South-West states were preparing to join the APC, which he called an unstoppable political force.

“The APC train is unstoppable. You simply cannot stop a moving train. Those with foresight know the journey ahead is transformational,” he said.

According to Adelakun, Nigeria is undergoing a transformation under President Bola Tinubu that will enhance both economic and political development.

He said the APC represents a new political and economic awakening for the country, offering a viable path forward.

“Talks are ongoing with other parties in the South-West to collapse their structures and join the APC,” Adelakun said.

He predicted a wave of defections unlike any seen before, calling it a win-win situation for all involved in the process.

Adelakun said the defections would strengthen the APC’s base and draw the South-West closer to national political influence.

He described the trend as evidence of a stronger democracy under the APC-led government of President Tinubu.

He said democracy thrives where citizens enjoy true freedom of choice and association, which is visible under Tinubu’s leadership.

“Under Tinubu, states now have greater access to resources. Governors with vision are using this to benefit their people,” he noted.

He said South-West leaders recognise this and are aligning with the centre to fast-track development in their regions.

“It is a step in the right direction. The more who join, the better it becomes for everyone,” Adelakun said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)