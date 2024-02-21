Wednesday, February 21, 2024
APC declares Edo governorship primaries as inconclusive

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Saturday’s Edo governorship primaries as inconclusive.
Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja


Morka said that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Tuesday.


“The NWC deliberated on the report and resolved that the Edo Governorship Primary Election has not been completed and has now fixed Thursday, Feb. 22, for the completion of the primary election process,” he said.(NAN)

