APC Deal: Akume reveals withdrawal of  6 Chairmanship aspirants amid disquiet

Former Governor George Akume has revealed that six of the All Progressives Congress APC Chairmanship aspirants have withdrawn from the race.

Akume, presently a Senator was a frontrunner in the chairmanship race before the reported endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akume made the revelation in a letter dated 25th March 2022 , addressed to the Chairman,APC Election Sub-Committee, National Secretariat, Abuja, with title: Forwarding Letter.

It reads: “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr President for the Chairmanship aspirants of our greaT party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague,H.E.Sen Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the underlisted aspirants to wit:1.H.E Sen Tanko Al-Makura;2.H.E.Sen.George Akume;3.H.E.Abdulaziz Yari;4.Sen Sani Musa Muhammed;5.Comm Etsu Muhammed;(and) 6.Turaki Salifu Mustapha.”

It was however noted that last aspirant’s name was wrongly spelt as he is correctly known as Saliu not Salifu

The letter which has been severally circulated on social media was signed by Senator George Akume.

Newsdiaryonline reports that a top official of APC said the letter from Akume and its content were very authentic.

However, there were also reports as at the time of going to press that not all the candidates have withdrawn.

Newsdiaryonline had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had endorsed Adamu, a claim that some of the aspirants have repeatedly disputed.

