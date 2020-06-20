APC crisis: Odigie-Oyegun urges NEC to set up caretaker committee

Share the news













Mr John Odigie-Oyegun, former Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), to urgently meet and set up a caretaker committee.

Odigie-Oyegun who made the call in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said a caretaker committee was necessary to organise a special National Convention of the party, in order to resolve its leadership crisis.

The former chairman expressed concern that almost every member of the party, felt a deep sense of alienation and dissatisfaction, with the current state of the party.

“There is an urgent need for the party’s NEC to meet and institute for the party, a Caretaker Committee (even if we have to invoke the doctrine of necessity), whose main responsibility will be to arrange for a special National Convention.

“The All Progressives Congress was built on the blood and sweat of Nigerians, young and old, too numerous to count, who were willing to give everything in the service of progressive politics.

“We must not allow their great sacrifices to go in vain.

“Today, almost every member of the party feels a deep sense of alienation and dissatisfaction with the state of the party.

“It hurts deeply to see how hollow it now rings to mention our party and ‘chang’ together. The time to act is now, before it is too late,” Odigie-Oyegun said.

He said in the last few months, APC mem ers had watched how the party had brazenly subverted its own principles of internal democracy in flagrant violation of every rule of decent political engagement.

The former chairman said that the violation of the rules had been done in a manner that made everyone associated with the party’s promise of change, liable to be accused of either hypocrisy or apostasy.

“We must therefore remember that our victory in the 2015 Presidential election and the peaceful transfer of power that followed, was a major testament of progress in our nation’s journey towards real democracy.

“This unprecedented democratic achievement has since inspired progressive forces all over Africa and has become a standard by which democracy is measured in the rest of the continent.

“Unfortunately, it appears that while other countries around us have marched ahead in the democratic journey, we have largely regressed.

“We were the political party that benefitted from a system that offered the opposition a chance,” he stated.

According to him, everyone expected party faithful to show unwavering dedication to broaden the democratic space for everyone.

Odigie-Oyegun said that APC was expected to ensure that equity and justice took precedence over all other considerations.

He said that the party should ensure that it truly functioned as the vehicle for aggregating and managing contending political interests.

“Unfortunately, what we have witnessed in our party is the steady erosion of even the very basic tenets of democratic principles, in a manner that could turn our watershed victory of 2015, to the waterloo of our hard won democracy.

“As a major stakeholder and founding member of the APC, I have made various efforts to add my voice to those of several other well-meaning leaders of the party, in ensuring that the ideals and principles that we fought for are not completely thrown overboard.

“However, I have come to realise that those who feel more entitled to the party are no longer capable of hearing alternative viewpoints other than those counselled by their ego and their self-serving interests.

”This, they have promoted over all other considerations, including that of common decency,” he said

According to him, no political party which is unwilling to accommodate competing ideas and provide the space for healthy debates will survive for long.

“This statement is therefore a clarion call to leaders of the party, particularly the governors and Mr President, to urgently bring a stop to the disgraceful and humiliating charade occurring within the National Secretariat of our great party,” he added. (NAN)

