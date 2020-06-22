APC crisis: No division in Governors’ Forum – DG

Share the news













Mr Salihu Lukman, the Director-General, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), says that in spite of the current crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC), there is no division among the governors.

Lukman, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, dismissed a report, which claimed the crisis had divided the governors, as false.

According to him, there is nothing like the kind of sensational division being alluded to among the progressive governors.

PGF director-general said the report which read: “13 governors back NWC, seven oppose to it as baseless”.

According to him, progressive governors are individually and collectively committed to the development of the party.

“In the context of the current challenges facing the party leadership, progressive governors are all working for the quick resolutions of the crisis.

“Although approaches and perspectives of each progressive governor may vary, they have been able to debate and reach some consensus on the problems affecting the party as contained in the resolutions of the emergency teleconference meeting of June 13, 2020,” he said.

Lukman said that part of the resolutions, which was made public, included working collectively to ensure the strengthening of the internal mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections.

“Strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism means that the party will recognise and respect individual position of every leader and member.

“Debates and contestation of positions will be encouraged in the party.

“Anyone who seeks to stifle internal debate within the party is only interested in destroying the vital progressive credential, which the party must resist,” he said.



He said those peddling falsehood among the governors were doing everything possible to impose their fantasies, which was unfortunate.

According to him, the reality is that all Progressive Governors are guided by all the resolutions adopted at the June 13, 2020 meeting, adding that those trying to create imaginary divisions were enemies of the party. (NAN)

