APC crisis: Nabena urges Buhari to summon NEC emergency meeting

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Yekini Nabena, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), emergency meeting to address the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Nabena, who is also the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this on Saturday at a news conference in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC), has been divided into factions, each claiming leadership of the party.

The crisis followed the Appeal Court ruling affirming the suspension of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

Nabena urged the President to convene NEC emergency meeting to deliberate on consolidating the APC’s control of Edo and Ondo States ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in the states.

“At least four people are laying claim to the chairmanship of the APC following the court-ordered suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“All manner of Court cases and orders are flying around contesting party decisions and National Working Committee’s position.

“Factions are festering at the national level and many states. The APC is clearly at a tipping point.

“The several court cases and orders over the national leadership of the party has put the party in a standstill and is a legal threat to forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the leader of the party and it has become imperative for him to convene an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“This is to find solutions to the crisis and chart a way forward,” Nabena said. (NAN)

