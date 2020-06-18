APC crisis: Court reaffirms Giadom as acting National Chairman

Share the news













As the crisis of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, continues to deepen, an FCT high court has reaffirmed Victor Giadom as the acting national chairman of the party.

Ruling on ex parte motions filed by Mustapha Salihu, the National Vice Chairman (Northeast), Justice S. U. Bature also ruled that Salihu should serve as acting National Secretary.

The court further said its ruling would subsist until the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, convenes or when the suit is determined.

Since the affirmation of the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC, the party has been engulfed in acting leadership tussle, with the National Working Committee, NWC, announcing Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo governor, as acting Chairman.

Giadom, also relying on an earlier court ruling in his favour in March, declared himself as the national chairman.

