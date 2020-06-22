APC crisis: Again, Buhari meets leadership of Progressives Governors’ Forum

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the leadership of the Progressives Governors Forum, led by Gov. Atiku Bagudu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bagudu was accompanied by Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa.

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the governors was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The meeting may among other national matters deliberate on the ongoing political crisis in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, by the court.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had on June 21 met with President Buhari over the APC crisis, where he challenged leadership of the party across the country to make every possible effort to get the party reconciled.

Ahmad said: ”I believe that we have to deal with these challenges, this is the ruling party with the president; with the control of the National Assembly; with more governors than any other political party.

”So, I believe that we have to sort this out and that will make our work even better and easier when we have a stable party as the party is supposed to be part of the apparatus of running government.’’

NAN also reports that APC chieftains across the country, including the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, are calling on the president to summon emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to address the crisis.

Nabena urged the President to convene NEC emergency meeting to deliberate on consolidating the APC’s control of Edo and Ondo States ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in the states.

NAN reports that the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC), has been divided into factions, each claiming leadership of the party.

The crisis followed the Appeal Court ruling affirming the suspension of Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.(NAN)

