APC council chairmen deny maligning former Enugu speaker

By Ifeoma Aka

The Forum of Local Government Area Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu has denied maligning a former Enugu House of Assembly Speaker, Chief Eugene Odo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum dissociated itself from a report claiming that it critised Odo for a recent television interview he granted over the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

In a statement to newsmen on Friday in Enugu, the Chairman of the forum, Mr Ubah Onah, said that who the allegation was credited to, was not a member of the forum.

Onah, the APC Chairman in Igboeze South LGA, added that the person lacked the capacity to speak on behalf of the forum.

“Odo had in the television interview only criticised the manner federal appointees of South-East extraction were nominated by few persons,” he said.

The forum chairman said he had listened to the interview and discovered that the allegation against Odoh was unfounded.

“Odo was evidently appreciative of the Federal Government and the National Assembly for the creation of SEDC.

“We urge the public to disregard the misrepresentation of free speech from the former speaker,” he said. (NAN)