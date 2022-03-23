APC Convention: Yahaya Bello assures party will emerge stronger as security committee meets

…says nothing stopping the convention

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has assured that every committee members were enthusiastic about the convention and were gearing up , working tirelessly towards a successful convention.

The governor made this known on Tuesday while speaking with the press after the Security committee members of the All Progressives Congress Convention held its meeting at the Kogi Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

He said “we want to assure Nigerians that APC as the biggest political party in Nigeria will emerge from the convention, stronger, more solid, hence everyone is working towards ensuring this reality.

He said that barring all other unforeseen circumstances, the scheduled date for the convention remained sacrosanct

The governor noted that leaders of the party and other stakeholders are putting their heads together to ensure that the date was actualised.

He added that all contestants were talking in unison, while Nigerians were also giving all the maximum support hence the calibre of individuals involved in the organisation of the convention which would go down in history as the best in organisation.

Present at the meeting were Major General C.O Okoro (Rtd), Major General Charles Airhiavbare (Rtd), Major General CM Abraham (Rtd), Brigadier General D Abdulsalam (Rtd), General Ishaya Bauka, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah, Dr Aminu Waziri, Capt Akinjide Kazeem, AIG Bala Z.S, AIG Ali A Janga, CPS Babaji, AIG Bala Shiroma, Alkasim Mohammed Z., Hon Abdullahi A., Jamiu Abdullahi, Murtala Shehu, Hajia Maryam S Ibrahim, Balarabe Ibrahim Ahmed, Alwan Hassan, Dr Alamene Williams,Barr Salina M and others.

