APC Convention: Security agents arrest 3 pickpockets

By Ali Baba Inuwa

Security agents have arrested three suspected pickpockets within the premises of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in Abuja, after they were caught snatching handsets at the gate.



A security agent who spoke on condition of anonymity condition told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, that the suspects took advantage of the commotion at the Eagle Square gate to snatch the mobile phones from their victims.



“The three of them are operating in a syndicate, snatching people’s mobile phones and money.

“They took advantage of the mad rush by delegates at the gate to snatch phones and money.



“What happened was that they didn’t know that we have stationed eagle-eyed policemen at the gate watching as delegates entered the venue.



“So that was exactly what happened, our officer caught them in action after they had snatched individuals’ mobile phones, ” he said.



The officer said that the suspects would be taken to the police headquarters for further investigation.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

