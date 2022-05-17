APC Convention: Over 600 women groups back Yahaya Bello – NIWAFON

The Nigerian Women Arise For Nigeria (NIWAFON) says more than 600 women groups are backing Gov. Yahaya Bello ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Presidential election.

The National Coordinator of NIWAFON, Dr Hanatu Adeeko, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.



Adeeko said that the group was also carrying out aggressive delegates’ mobilisation for Bello, adding that no efforts would be spared in ensuring the emergence of Governor Bello as the APC Presidential candidate.

She said this would be the first in a long while those women on their own would come together in their numbers to lead a political movement.

“We have observed closely the people that have shown interest in the presidency and if we continue to keep quiet, the change we desire may not manifest.

“This is the reason we are getting directly involved in mobilising delegates.



“More than 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country, and across all sectors of the economy are involved in what can be described as the first-of-its-kind one-on-one delegates’ persuasion.

“Some of the women groups involved in the movement include: Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others.



“We have taken it upon ourselves to collectively canvass support for Governor Bello, who we know clearly has demonstrated the ability to resolve the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria,’’ she said.

Adeeko said that, the group came to the obvious conclusion that the nation required one with pedigree, youthfulness and capacity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.



According to her, NIWAFON has moved in to prepare delegates by providing them with the necessary information that would guide them in making an informed choice during the party’s convention.

She further stated that Bello, as governor, had redefined governance in Kogi State with sterling and verifiable performance.



This, she said was especially in the areas of women and youth empowerment, poverty alleviation programs, massive infrastructure development, and health care delivery, among others.

Adeeko added that Bello had empowered and supported women to grow.

“No state in Nigeria has given more positions to women than Kogi and sincerely, the state is getting it right in critical areas.



“We want to encourage other Governors to walk the talk by standing with that one Governor that has made us proud.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello must know that once he has women on his side, he can go to sleep. We believe in his capacity and will make it happen,’’ she said. (NAN)

