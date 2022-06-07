APC Convention: Nigerians call for rancour free primary

By Femi Ogunshola

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates prepared to vote its Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Nigerians have called for a rancour free primary.

Some Abuja residents made call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, on the sideline of the APC Special Convention holding in the city.

The residents urged APC to ensure that a credible candidate that would fly its flag in 2023 emerged.

They demanded for election that would not be a subject of litigation to move the country forward and stabilised the polity.

A resident, Mr Tony Okosun, said it was imperative that the party had a rancour free primary that would usher in smooth transition.

Okosun added that most Nigerians were looking up to the ruling party to produce a candidate that would be acceptable by most Nigerians.

He urged the delegates to in good conscience truly represent the interest of their people by choosing a more acceptable candidate, adding that they should note that they were holding their vote in trust for the people.

Mrs Kemi Oni, a civil servant also called on the delegate to ensure that money did not determine the outcome of the primaries.

She stressed that any attempt to place money above competence and acceptability would not augur well for the party.

Oni stated that Nigerians would hold the delegate responsible should they elect presidential candidate that did not appeal to the people, adding that such candidate would be voted out in the general election.

She said that it was high time Nigeria and Nigerians got the best from political parties, adding that the era where money played a major factor in determining who won an election should be gone.

Mr Chukwu Samuel, a spare part dealer, urged the leadership of the party to consider electing a worthy and credible Igbo leader as the candidate of the APC who would assuage the feelings of the people.

He, however, said that in the event that an aspirant from the Southeast could not get it, a candidate with a pan Nigerian outlook and more acceptable across board should be considered as the presidential candidates.

Also speaking, Miss Fatima Usman, a student, urged APC to produce a candidate that would have the welfare of students at heart and show concern about their plights.

She added that a situation, where institutions of higher learning would be closed down because of strike and leaders would not bulge should be over.

Others that spoke also agreed that it was necessary the party ensured that Nigeria got it right by electing credible candidate that could compete favourably with other opposition parties in the general elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

