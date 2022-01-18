APC Convention holds February 26, says Buni

The All Progressives Congress, APC has announced that the party’s convention will hold on February 26th 2022.

Caretaker Chairman of party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni announced this date in Abuja Tuesday.

Buni, according to Channels Television, made the announcement while speaking at the National Progressive Women Conference taking place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Caretaker Chairman called on women to support the party towards a successful convention.

The report has been corroborated by a brief statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, DG Press and Media Affairs to the Governor which says “Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, declares February 26 for APC National Convention”

It could be recalled that issue of the party’s convention had hitherto become very controversial.

APC Governors however announced Monday that the convention would hold February, thus dousing fears that it might be further delayed.

The governors said the announcement of the exact date for the convention would be announced by the party.

