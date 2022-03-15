APC Convention: Buhari’s ally, Saliu Mustapha purchases N20m Chairmanship form

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a frontline Chairmanship aspirant, Saliu Mustapha, has purchased the nomination form, thereby becoming the first among other contestants to do so.



Mustapha, a long time ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, is a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC).



The APC Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced the sale nomination of form on Tuesday in a statement by its Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju.



Represented by Director General of the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation (SAMCO), Mr Ballah Usman, Mustapha said the convention was a make or mar event in the life of the ruling party and all hands must be on deck to ensure that it was successfully delivered to the admiration of the members of the party.

The form was presented by Mr Sabiu Bello, the deputy Director of Organization, APC

Others on the enturage included Malam Ahmed Goringo from Nasarawa State, Mr Sulyman Buhari from Kwara, Mr Segun Oyewo, Mr Oluseyi Kuye and Mr Dapo Okunbanjo.

It should be noted that the window period for the purchase of form, pegged at N20 million for those contesting the top seat, end on Friday.

Other contestants for the Chairmanship race included two former Nasarawa State Governors, Senator Tanko Almakura, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Sen. Sani Musa (Niger-East) and a former Governor of Benue State, Mr George Akume.

It is expected that any of these candidates will be announced the Chairman of the party at the national convention of the party on March 26.(NAN)

