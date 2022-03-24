APC Convention: Activist makes case for female Youth Leader

Delegates to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress(APC) have been advised to be deliberate in supporting women in the selection of quality leaders for the party.

In a letter to the delegates, Ms Bushrah Balogun, an aspiring leader who is interested in Politics, Governance and Social inclusion, argued that they should elect ‘’women into positions other than those of women leaders or any position that self-selects based on gender. ‘’

Balogun further argued that ‘’sometimes the right man for the job might not be a man but a woman. Moreso, going out of the box and giving another gender the chance might be more advantageous in terms of legitimacy, loyalty, efficiency, support and results. ‘’

Balogun pleaded with the delegates to rally round Rinsola Abiola, who is from Ogun state, adding that she has the knowledge, capacity and experience, for the position of National Youth Leader of APC.

‘’The APC should proudly embrace and support this progressive trend, and rally around Rinsola Abiola who is willing to test the waters and prove her capacity, just as her male counterparts have done over time,’’ Balogun added.

The letter appealed to delegates’ ‘’conscience to attempt a mind-shift, in making history, by supporting a female candidate who has not only showed interest to hold this office of the APC Youth Leader in the upcoming party convention, but has demonstrated competence through her robust CV in grassroots and political engagements. ‘’

She recalled that the National Assembly threw out the bills that seek reforms in gender inclusion and equity, arguing that Abiola’s emergence as Youth Leader ‘’will also be a strategic way to signal to the aggrieved women of Nigeria that the APC respects their dignity and worth in our society.’’

According to Balogun, Rinsola Abiola, who is ‘’an illustrious party member, who has the knowledge, capacity and experience, would be the best fit for the role of a youth leader.

‘’ Thereupon, I appeal to you all, to take a chance on her and vote her as part of the party’s pro-women agenda as you go to the polls, on Saturday, 26th March 2022,’’ she pleaded.

Balogun implored the delegates to reflect on the desirable outcome the voting of Rinsola Abiola may herald in favour of the APC in the forthcoming election, as youth and women form the highest percentage of the voting bloc.

‘’Nigerian youths have the largest constituency – women constitute half of the population. These groups have the influence and potential to change the tides of politics in a country and awaken national consciousness if given the priority they deserve,’’ she reminded

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

