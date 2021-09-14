APC constitutes National Reconciliation Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee to be headed by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said that Otunba Moses Adeyemo would serve as the committee’s secretary.

He named some members of the committee as- Sen. George Akume, the Minister for Special Duties, former Gov. Sullivan Chime of Enugu, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun and Dr Beta Edu.

The scribe said the committee would be inaugurated at a later date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC held its local government congresses on Sept. 4 to elect officials at that level.

The party had also fixed Oct. 2, for State Congresses across the 36 states of the federation.(NAN)

