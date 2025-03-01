APC Constitutes 7-Man Committee Led by Gov. Buni to Expand NEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a significant step towards strengthening its internal structures by constituting a seven-member committee to oversee the expansion of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The committee is chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, former Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Speaking to journalists after the NEC meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, announced the development.

He explained that the committee, under Governor Buni’s leadership, will establish the criteria for onboarding new members into the NEC, a move aimed at accommodating more stakeholders and fostering inclusivity within the party.

Governor Buni’s appointment to lead this crucial committee underscores the party’s confidence in his leadership and reformist credentials.

As the former Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Buni played a pivotal role in stabilizing the APC during a challenging period, culminating in a successful national convention and a smooth transition of leadership.

During the meeting, the NEC passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. Mr. Morka highlighted the recognition of their efforts in fostering party unity and steering the nation toward progress.

“NEC also passed a vote of confidence on our National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for the remarkable successes he has achieved in holding the party together and creating avenues for collaboration among members,” Morka said.

The NEC also approved the party’s audited financial statements and budget, reflecting its commitment to transparency.

The meeting, which was the first under President Tinubu’s leadership, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, Governors, and other key stakeholders.

Governor Buni’s leadership of this committee signals the APC’s determination to build on his legacy of reform and inclusiveness, ensuring the party remains united and formidable ahead of future challenges.