APC constitutes 61-member contact, strategy committee

March 22, 2021



)The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)has approved the constitution a 61- Contact and Strategy Committee for the .


This is contained in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoehede, National Secretary APC CECPC on Monday in Abuja.

Akpanudoehede said the constitution the committee was part efforts by the CECPC to rebuild and reposition the ahead 2023 general election.


He added that the committee would be inaugurated by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni, Chairman CECPC on March 23, at the ’s national secretariat in Abuja.


He said members of the committee which has Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa as chairman included Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Gov. Yahaya Bello of , Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.


According to him, Dr Ikechi Emenike will serve as secretary of the committee which also has Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as members.


He added that Gov. David of and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of State would also serve as members of the committee among others.


The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two former Speakers of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara were also named as members of the committee.


Dogara defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020, while Bankole defected from Action Democratic Party (ADP) on March 12.(NAN)

